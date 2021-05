A suburban neighbourhood in Australia has been inundated with thousands of birds that were filmed perched on power lines and parked cars, and crowding on lawns and roads.Footage of the massive flock taking over the streets of Nowra went viral in a video on TikTok, with the song ‘Oh no’ by Kreepa playing over the video.The scenes have been compared to Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 horror-thriller The Birds, in which birds suddenly and violently begin attacking people in California.The birds in Australia are a type of white cockatoo known as corellas and are native to Shoalhaven, on the southeast coast of...