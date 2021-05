Just over a year ago, catastrophic wildfires severely burned almost half of Kangaroo Island off the coast of South Australia. The devastation impacted around 95% of its national park, conservation park and wilderness areas located on the west end of the island. In that moment of crisis, donors from across the world stepped up to support the surviving birds – many of them unique to the island – providing critical resources for BirdLife Australia’s mission to prevent extinctions. One year on, with gratitude to you for your generosity, BirdLife Australia is pleased to share the following exciting updates on our work on Kangaroo Island.