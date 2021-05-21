newsbreak-logo
Tuesday Dance Practica in the Lotus Studio at the Spirit Room

 3 days ago

Dance Practica Tuesday! Let’s mask up, check our temperature and get together for a Dance Practica. This will NOT be a lesson and not a social dance, but it will be a hosted and semi-guided dance practice session. Let’s practice what we have been learning in the lessons or moves that feel too rusty to break out in public. It may be mostly Latin dance but we won’t say no to smooth, swing, tango, jazz, waltz or whatever we can mix in. We will rotate partners but it will not be required if you are CoVid uncomfortable. A fun is expected, a partner is optional.

