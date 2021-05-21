Louisiana: Homeowners to Report Damage by May 25th
Gov. Edwards Encourages Louisiana Homeowners and Renters to Report Damage from This Week’s Severe Weather by May 25th. Baton Rouge, LA (STL.News) Gov. John Bel Edwards encourages Louisianans who sustained damages due to the extreme flooding or other severe weather this week to report their damage through the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness’ online damage assessment at damage.la.gov. Nearly 900 residents have already reported damage since the severe weather began Monday.stl.news