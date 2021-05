For anyone unfamiliar with Never Been Kissed (which, how dare you), the movie is all about a 25-year old journalist—played by Drew Barrymore—going undercover as a 17-year-old high school student. It’s arguably one of the greatest movies in romcom history, but there’s one big difference between the real Barrymore and the character she plays on-screen: IRL, she would never want to trick people into thinking she’s any younger than the 46 years she’s earned on this earth.