GuideStone Trustees elect Dilbeck as President-elect

May 11, 2021 (Seat Pleasant, Md.). Today, the City of Seat Pleasants’ Mayor Eugene W. Grant was elected among his peers to serve as a Trustee on the Board of Directors for the African American Mayors Association (AAMA) Board of Trustees. Convening virtually over 150 dedicated Black mayors, Biden-Harris Administration officials, and social justice advocates for its 2021 Annual Conference held a number of informative sessions for its membership. Participants discussed solutions to a variety of policy challenges facing the nation’s cities, including the housing crisis, policing reform, infrastructure, and environmental racism, all of which were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, and have disproportionately impacted communities of color. Among the presenters included keynote remarks from the U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development, the honorable Marcia Fudge. Secretary Fudge is a former mayor and alum of AAMA and brought her lived experience as a mayor to her work at HUD.