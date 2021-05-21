newsbreak-logo
GuideStone Trustees elect Dilbeck as President-elect

By Editorials
brnow.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD. Hance Dilbeck Jr. was unanimously elected GuideStone president-elect during a called meeting of the GuideStone Trustee Board on May 20. Dilbeck, executive director-treasurer of Oklahoma Baptists since 2018, accepted the call and gave thanks to the Lord, his family and trustees for the opportunity to serve at GuideStone. Dilbeck...

