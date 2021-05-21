GuideStone Trustees elect Dilbeck as President-elect

During recent elections within the Thompson Health Guild, Judy Reader of Victor was named president of the guild, which is the auxiliary for UR Medicine Thompson Health. Reader, who retired after a 31-year career with Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co., first joined the guild over a decade ago. She held the office of treasurer for one term and also served on the committee for the guild’s annual fashion show for four years. Having retired, she now has more time to devote.