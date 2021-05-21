An Update on the Tropics

Effective: 2021-05-06 14:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-07 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across northern Alabama. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. If on or near the Tennessee River or Lake Guntersville, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Madison A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR JACKSON...MARSHALL...MADISON...CULLMAN AND SOUTHEASTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 659 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles south of Huntland to near Morgan City to near Nesmith, moving southeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Emergency management and Doppler radar. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Huntsville, Cullman, Scottsboro, Hartselle, Guntersville, Arab, Bridgeport, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal and Meridianville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH