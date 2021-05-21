What is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign Release Date?

The open beta for League of Legends: Wild Rift kicked off in March, and so I took the MOBA for a spin to see how it stood up to the competition. I came away impressed, but for a live service game like this, development never stops, and so the latest patch drops today. Version 2.2c brings with it many new additions, including a brand new champion, eight new skins, some new accessories, a couple of new events, plus tons of champion balance patches. Not all of this will be available at once, but you can expect this content to trickle out by the end of the month.