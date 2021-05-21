What is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign Release Date?
The Pokemon card craze has been something that is taking the world by storm. Now stores like Target and Walmart are no longer carrying the new Pokemon cards in some of their locations due to the way people have been acting. That said, Pokemon are continuing to push out more and more sets or expansions of their uber-popular card game. The next expansion to be released has already been confirmed to be Chilling Reign which begs the question, what is the Pokemon TCG Chilling Reign release date?thegamehaus.com