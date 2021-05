Each year, when Holy Name Catholic Church of Omaha began selling its $10,000 Rambler Sweepstakes tickets, Ray Rutten got busy. “Oh, Lord, he’s been our No. 1 seller for so long,” Shawn Peterson of Holy Name said. “A couple of years ago, when Ray started chemotherapy, we didn’t want to bother him. Well, one day he comes by and picked up a few tickets to sell. Darn if he didn’t become our top seller again.”