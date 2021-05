Conn. House approves bill protecting restaurants from third party delivery services. COVID-19 has increased reliance on third party delivery sources. Bethel Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan says that increased use has exposed some possible concerns. He voted for a bill yesterday that makes clarifications to ensure small, local restaurants have a voice and their brand is protected. The bill aims to have companies like GrubHub, UberEats, or DoorDash not falsely suggest a relationship with a restaurant or take orders without first obtaining the restaurant’s written consent. The bill passed in the house with just two votes in opposition.