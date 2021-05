Shannon McNally is a honky tonk hero on her new album, a dream project comprised of classic outlaw country anthems and personal favorites from the catalog of Waylon Jennings. The Waylon Sessions features a superior band of country music sophisticates as well as guest shots from Lukas Nelson, Buddy Miller, Rodney Crowell, and Jessi Colter exploring the aura of one of American music’s biggest icons. Drawing on her own extensive career and experiences, McNally imbues each track with a fresh style and attitude while accessing a new dimension of Ol’ Waylon’s legend. The Waylon Sessions rolls out on May 28th. Pre-order now!