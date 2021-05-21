McLaren gains, new wind tunnel convinced Norris of title potential

Lando Norris committed his future to McLaren because he believes it can win a championship in the coming years based on its most recent gains and planned new wind tunnel. McLaren has been using the Toyota wind tunnel in Cologne for its aerodynamic development in recent years but is undergoing a project for a state-of-the-art tunnel in Woking that it hopes to have operational sometime in 2022. After signing a contract extension that ensures he’s not in the frame for potential openings at Mercedes and Red Bull next year, Norris said it’s because he has confidence McLaren can deliver a title-winning car and attributes it to “a combination of a few things over the past couple of years that we’ve done, but then also things that we have coming up in the future.