The triple-double record has long been thought of as an impossible feat. Oscar Robertson’s record stood for 47 years and was the NBA’s white whale. Magic Johnson is the greatest point guard who ever lived and once said he thought it was the one NBA record that would never be broken. He had every right to believe that. No one had ever come close until Russell Westbrook, who did the impossible Monday night in recording his 182nd triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks.