newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Scientists just dug the deepest ocean hole in history

By Brandon Specktor
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A team of researchers working off the coast of Japan just drilled a hole in the Pacific seabed deeper than any hole in any ocean before it. On May 14, scientists aboard the research vessel Kaimei lowered a long, thin drill called a giant piston corer nearly 5 miles (8,000 meters) through the Pacific Ocean — waiting two hours and 40 minutes until the drill finally reached the bottom of the Japan Trench, according to a statement. There, the team extracted a 120-foot-long (37 m) sediment core from the bottom of the sea before slowly hauling the corer up again.

www.livescience.com
View All 133 Commentsarrow_down
LiveScience

LiveScience

15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pacific Ocean#Research Scientists#Ancient History#Mariana Trench#Japan Earthquake#Rv Kaimei#Live Science#Russian Scientists#Siberia#Sediment Core#Drilling#Tsunami#Kola Peninsula#Fresh Air
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Earthquakes
Place
Asia
News Break
Gold
Country
Japan
News Break
Science
Related
EnvironmentKTVZ

Climate change may be accelerating decay of ancient Indonesian cave art, study says

TORONTO, Ontario (CTV Network) — A new Australian study suggests that climate change may be accelerating the degradation of Indonesia’s ancient cave art. The art includes the world’s oldest known hand stencil dating back 39,900 years and other paintings made using red and mulberry-coloured pigments in the Maros-Pangkep limestone caves and rock shelters from between 20,000 and 45,000 years ago, according to a press release.
Sciencebeachconnection.net

Weirdest Science: Possible 'Ocean' Beneath the Oregon Coast, North America

(Portland, Oregon) – The discovery is several years old now, but here's a weird, weird thought: there really could be a kind of "ocean" far beneath Oregon and the Pacific coastline. In fact, there's a lot of solid evidence this very different form of water exists within the Earth, perhaps some 400 miles below everything.
Sciencesciencecodex.com

History of giants in the gene: Scientists use DNA to trace the origins of giant viruses

2003 was a big year for virologists. The first giant virus was discovered in this year, which shook the virology scene, revising what was thought to be an established understanding of this elusive group and expanding the virus world from simple, small agents to forms that are as complex as some bacteria. Because of their link to disease and the difficulties in defining them--they are biological entities but do not fit comfortably in the existing tree of life--viruses incite the curiosity of many people.
Scienceconsiderable.com

The rarest blood type on Earth

Giving blood, serving in the military or needing a transfusion are a few ways people learn their blood type. And what they will likely hear is a combination of A or B or O, positive or negative. What almost no one hears is Rh-null, the world’s rarest blood type, which...
GardeningEurekAlert

The first frost is the deepest

The first frost of autumn may be grim for gardeners but the latest evidence reveals it is a profound event in the life of plants. The discovery may affect how we grow crops in a fluctuating climate and help us better understand molecular mechanisms in animals and humans. Much of...
Entertainmentarchaeology.org

Indonesia’s Early Rock Art Damaged by Climate Change

QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA—Cosmos Magazine reports that climate change is rapidly weathering rock art at the Maros-Pangkep site in Sulawesi, Indonesia, that dates to at least 44,000 years ago. Intergenerational custodians of the artworks and local archaeologists said the images are disappearing faster now than at any other time in living memory. One of the images, of a warty pig, is the oldest known depiction of an animal. The cave also contains hunting scenes and images thought to depict mystical beings. Jillian Huntley of Griffith University and her colleagues studied the limestone rock face and found evidence of salt crystallization. The salts, she explained, weaken the rock and cause it to flake off, damaging the artworks. “These processes are accelerated by increasing temperatures, more extreme weather,” Huntley said. The extremes include prolonged droughts, standing water from storms and floods, and local food production practices. “We are in a race against time to document and learn from this rock art before it is irrevocably damaged,” she added. For more on dating Sulawesi's rock art, go to "Shock of the Old."
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

A mysterious 'hum' vibrates interstellar space. Voyager 1 has a recording of it.

Forty-four years after it rocketed off from Earth, the Voyager 1 spacecraft is detecting the background "hum" of interstellar space for the first time. Voyager 1, launched in 1977, left the bounds of the solar system — known as the heliosphere — in 2012. The heliosphere is the bubble of space influenced by solar wind, the stream of charged particles that emanates from the sun. Since popping out of this bubble, Voyager 1 has been periodically sending back measurements of the interstellar medium. Occasionally, the sun sends off a burst of energy known as a coronal mass ejection that disturbs this medium, causing the plasma, or ionized gas, of interstellar space to vibrate. These vibrations are quite useful, as they allow astronomers to measure the density of the plasma — the frequency of the waves through the plasma can reveal how close together the ionized gas molecules are.
Earth Scienceopenaccessgovernment.org

Scientists find microplastics in largest European ice cap

Scientists have discovered microplastics in the largest European ice cap – which can influence the way that glaciers melt and behave, impacting rising sea levels. Researchers from Reykjavik University (RU), the University of Gothenburg, and the Icelandic Meteorological Office have found microplastics in a previously remote, untouched area in Europe.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Solar Orbiter captures its 1st video of eruption on the sun

A sun-studying spacecraft nabbed its first footage of a solar outburst before its science mission has officially begun. Solar Orbiter, a mission jointly run by the European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA, launched in February 2020 and has made its first two close approaches of our star, most recently on Feb. 10. Scientists are still digging through that data before the spacecraft begins its formal science work in November. But they've already spotted something special in data from just after the February close approach: two coronal mass ejections, which occur when the sun spits large blobs of its atmosphere out into space.
Astronomyhealththoroughfare.com

NASA Simulation Raises the Alarm – The World is Not Prepared For an Encounter With a Devastating Asteroid

Despite living in the Artificial Intelligence era, you may still be afraid of large asteroids that can leave a lot of destruction and sorrow behind. And you are totally right! Although humanity has made tremendous technological progress in the last decades, inventing smartphones, smartwatches, intelligent robots, and more, it will have a lot more to work on encounters with big asteroids visiting us from the depths of the Solar System.
Earth Sciencesciencecodex.com

Scientists reconstruct past history of largest ice shelf on Antarctic Peninsula

For the first time, geological records have been used to reconstruct the history of Larsen C Ice Shelf in Antarctica. The ice shelf is the largest remaining remnant of a much more extensive area of ice on the Antarctic Peninsula that began to break up during the 1990s (Larsen A), and saw a huge collapse in 2002 (Larsen B). This new reconstruction enables scientists to better understand if and when the remaining ice shelf could collapse in the future.
Environmentmidfloridanewspapers.com

Pacific Remote Islands protection not just a drop in the ocean

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) This fall, President Obama signed a proclamation that created the biggest marine reserve in the world. By extending the protective boundaries around Wake Island, Jarvis Island and Johnston Atoll from 50 to 200 nautical miles, the Pacific Remote Islands Marine National Monument netted a six-fold increase in area. Resource extraction - including marine mining and commercial fishing – is now prohibited. Protecting these 490,000 square miles is a huge step forward in supporting efforts for marine resource protection and sustainability in the Pacific.