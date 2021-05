QUINCY — The Quincy Lady Orioles had little trouble with the visitors from Springport Tuesday night, winning by scores of 9-3 and 13-0 to wrap up the conference sweep. Game one saw Quincy jump out to a 5-0 lead before Springport was able to score a single run, closing to 5-1 in the top of the fourth. Quincy essentially put the game away with three runs in the bottom of the fourth and a single run in the fifth. Springport added two runs in the seventh inning but it was far too little too late as Quincy took the 9-3 win.