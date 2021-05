The Los Angeles Chargers picked up an athletic edge rusher Saturday when they picked Chris Rumph II of Duke in the fourth round of the NFL Draft. The 118th player selected in this year’s draft, Rumph is Duke’s first draft choice since Daniel Jones went No. 6 overall in the first round to the New York Giants in the 2019 draft. No Blue Devils were selected in the 2020 NFL Draft. Prior to Jones, the last Duke players to be selected in the draft were Laken Tomlinson (Detroit, first round) and Jamison Crowder (Washington, fourth round) in 2015.