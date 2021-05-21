Texas enacts heartbeat abortion ban, gains Southern Baptist gratitude
Texas has become the latest and largest state to prohibit abortions when a fetal heartbeat can be detected. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the Texas Heartbeat Act into law May 19 and thereby enacted a ban on abortions as early as six weeks into pregnancy, which is when a fetal heart potentially can be detected. Texas joins at least 10 other states with fetal heartbeat bans, but it is easily the most populous state to approve such legislation. The 2020 census showed Texas with a population of more than 29 million people, making it second to California.www.brnow.org