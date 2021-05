Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal officially returned to WWE television this week, arriving on Monday Night Raw alongside NXT's Shanky (Dilsher Shanky) and Veer (formerly Rinku Singh of the Indus Sher tag team.) Mahal was taken off television and underwent knee surgery back in June 2019, and his recovery wound up keeping him out of action all the way up until the April 27, 2020 episode of Raw. He defeated Akira Tozawa in his return match that night, only to announce shortly after that he needed to undergo another knee surgery.