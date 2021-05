Big Media depends on big money from big corporations. No wonder that it promotes the corporate agenda and the agendas of governments that serve corporate interests. Truly independent media depend on money from small donors. No wonder then that it reports from the perspective of the average woman and man against the corporate and corporate-controlled, government agendas. With the concentration of Big Media in the hands of just a few big corporations, and with Big Media supporting the militarist agenda of governments in pursuit of corporate interests, independent media was never more needed than today, especially as government conspires with Big Tech to censor independent voices.