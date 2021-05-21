Billie Eilish world tour will include Nebraska stop

DaLaun Dillard is joining WEWS in Cleveland as an anchor and reporter on Tuesday. He’ll join Courtney Gousman as co-anchor of the ABC affiliate’s 5:00 p.m. newscast. “I would introduce myself as a journalist who is passionate about the work he does,” Dillard told Cleveland.com. “I’m passionate about getting answers and getting results but also someone who is still a human being and will never forget the human aspect of storytelling. I think so often individuals forget that it’s still important to be human and show that side of yourself.”