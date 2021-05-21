newsbreak-logo
Red River Radio Spotlight: Shreveport Symphony presents Mahler's 4th with Soprano Janani Sridhar

redriverradio.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAirs Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. Kermit Poling spoke with conductor Michael Butterman and soprano Janani Sridhar about this weekends performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 4 as you have never heard it before—in a moving and effective reduction for small ensemble. In person performance will be at First Baptist Shreveport with socially-distanced audience. The concert will also be streamed online. For details and more info call 318-227-8863 or visit them online at Shreveport Symphony.

