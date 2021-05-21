As we emerge from COVID, give space and grace to those around you

By Rachel Miller Jacobs, D.Min., Associate Professor of Congregational Formation and Director of Worship. Each year in the Christian Worship: Theory and Practice class, we spend a couple of weeks on rituals. What I call “classic” rituals are the ones most people are familiar with: baptism, communion, weddings, and funerals. Yet these classic rituals, while important, don’t exhaust the need for ritual action in our lives. So I also ask students to create new rituals that emerge at the intersection of a biblical text and powerful emotions: either negative events, painful feelings, or disturbing experiences that are lingering in the shadows and need release; or positive events, exciting feelings, or energizing experiences that need acknowledgment, blessing, and empowerment.