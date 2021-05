ASB presents supporting funds

BOSTON — The Eastern Bank Foundation and philanthropic arm of Boston-based Eastern Bank announced an expanded approach to its work recently, including:. A name change, from Eastern Bank Charitable Foundation to Eastern Bank Foundation, eliminating the word “charitable” to reflect the recognition that its work is not charity for those less fortunate. It is an investment in systems change for and with our communities; as part of a growing movement in the philanthropy sector to partner with rather than only provide for communities in need;