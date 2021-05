Nobody knew exactly what to expect March 27. It had been some 500 days since the last time Cumberland Valley — and every other team — had competed in a major track and field event. Training had been halted and altered dramatically in the nearly 22 months since the 2019 PIAA championships. Rosters had changed dramatically, with an entire 2020 senior class graduating without a chance to compete one last year and underclassmen able to show improved times, jumps and throws.