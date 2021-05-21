DC launches pilot program shifting some mental health calls away from police

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a national movement that shines a light on the importance of mental health and wellness and works towards destigmatizing mental health. At Navos, which is part of the MultiCare Behavioral Health Network, the Infant and Early Childhood Mental Health Program (IECMHP) consists of a team of 11 clinicians who support families with infants and young children, birth to 5 years, who have experienced trauma or other stressful experiences. IECMHP helps these families heal and flourish through relationship-based psychotherapy and case management services. It’s one of very few programs in Washington state to focus exclusively on building this critical parent-child connection in a trauma-informed way. IECMHP serves Medicaid eligible families, and the work is supported by grants and donors to MultiCare Behavioral Health Foundation.