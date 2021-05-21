DC launches pilot program shifting some mental health calls away from police
WASHINGTON — Starting in June, D.C. dispatchers can send a team of behavioral health professionals to some 911 calls instead of police. According to WUSA, the city will start deploying community response teams to certain mental crisis calls. The pilot program is a partnership between the city’s offices of public safety and justice, health and human services, communications and the behavioral health department.www.police1.com