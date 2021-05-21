newsbreak-logo
Mental Health

DC launches pilot program shifting some mental health calls away from police

police1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Starting in June, D.C. dispatchers can send a team of behavioral health professionals to some 911 calls instead of police. According to WUSA, the city will start deploying community response teams to certain mental crisis calls. The pilot program is a partnership between the city’s offices of public safety and justice, health and human services, communications and the behavioral health department.

