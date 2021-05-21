newsbreak-logo
Jalen Hurts Compares Eagles Coach Nick Sirianni To Nick Saban

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
It’s been quite a turbulent ride for Jalen Hurts these past few years. The latest bump in the road is having to go through another quarterback competition under new Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. This isn’t anything new for Hurts. He began his collegiate career at Alabama and eventually...

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

