Like many of us, we’ve spent the last year plus just trying to survive and get through the pandemic. Maybe we picked up a new good habit or two with the extra time at home, maybe we didn’t and that is fine. One of the self-improvement actions I’ve heard a lot of people made during quarantine was to attempt meditating on a regular basis. I already meditate two times a day, every day doing Transcendental Meditation, so I know the benefits of having a consistent practice. I’m not the best when it comes to going to the same peaceful spot each time, as I’m more of a “whenever and wherever I have time” kind of meditator. And it’s not always the most comfortable, nor is sitting still for extended amounts of time so adding a comfortable cushion into the mix will definitely improve your meditation practice. U.S.-based brand Walden has created Meditation Cushion Sets that offer a comfortable place to relax so you can dive into your meditation sessions while continuing on your self-care practice.