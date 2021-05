Baconfest was a blow-away success in Lake Geneva this last weekend. It is the first official, and approved, social gathering since the virus struck over a year ago. People came from everywhere. That there were only four of the twenty-some-odd booths at the event to serving bacon, well, what the heck. The live music alone was worth the five-dollar admission price. At the gate, no admissions were allowed, as the online orders were overwhelming and even completely and unexpectedly sold out within only hours of the beginning of the online sale.