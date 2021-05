Good morning, California. It’s Friday, May 21. Thursday was a brutal day in the state Legislature. Hundreds of bills met their demise or were watered down as lawmakers raced through an opaque process called the “suspense file,” a tool often used to euthanize proposals without having to cast a politically precarious vote or offer a public explanation. Intensifying an already high-stakes procedure was top Democrats’ Wednesday decision to limit each lawmaker to 12 bills this year, likely a boon for interest groups trying to kill proposals and a setback for those trying to push their ideas through.