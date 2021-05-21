newsbreak-logo
Dallas Fed survey points to possible weak May job growth

By Howard Schneider
Reuters
Reuters
WASHINGTON, May 21 (Reuters) - A Dallas Fed survey meant to track U.S. employment trends pointed to potentially weak job growth in May, a sign that bottlenecks in the labor market may be continuing.

The online survey conducted the week of May 9 through 15 showed the estimated employment rate among adults dipped to 71.1% from 71.8% in the April survey, with unemployment rising and a drop in the share of adults either working or looking for work.

The statistics in the “Real Time Population Survey” are not meant to duplicate exactly the monthly survey of households conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics to estimate the U.S. unemployment rate.

But it uses questions that closely track that survey, and is timed to provide a mid-month estimate of national employment trends. It was developed because of the pandemic in an effort to give officials more frequent updates on the state of the labor market.

It registered a big jump in March, when the economy ended up adding nearly a million new jobs, and dipped in April when job growth disappointed at just 266,000.

The May outcome will be watched closely for signs that workers are ready to move off the sidelines into the record number of new jobs posted by companies.

JPMorgan economists have estimated the U.S. will add about 488,000 new positions next month, still below the million or more per month that Fed officials and others were expecting as the economy ramps up. (Reporting by Howard Schneider Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Factors pushing U.S. inflation higher are likely to ebb at the start of 2022, said Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly. “There’s just going to be a sequence of these temporary factors that are going to persist probably through the end of the year,” Daly said Friday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “They will start to roll off at the beginning of next year. How many of them will roll off or whether other bottlenecks will emerge as we start to get the economy back into shape and get back into recovery is hard to say.”