Spotify users can now download music to their Apple Watch

By Alex Gatewood
knowtechie.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpotify has announced an all-new feature for Apple Watch owners. Starting today, the company will be rolling out a new feature that will allow Apple Watch users to download playlists, albums, and podcasts straight to their Apple Watch without the need of their phone. Spotify just recently added the ability...

knowtechie.com
