Wisconsin State

Wisconsin Singers can’t perform for you in person – but they can on YouTube

By Gayle Worland
madison
 3 days ago

The Wisconsin Singers typically perform for more than 50,000 people a year. But in 2020-21, live shows on stage were impossible. So instead of doing an in-person show this year, the popular music-and-dance ensemble has produced a video grounded in a time we can all relate to – the COVID-19 pandemic.

