EPA okays Vineyard Wind 1

By Rich Saltzberg
Martha's Vineyard Times
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a final Clean Air Act air quality permit to the Vineyard Wind 1 offshore wind farm project. “The permit includes air pollution control requirements for the construction and operation of the 800-MW windfarm. By issuing this permit, construction can now begin on the nation’s first major offshore wind project, which will be in federal waters off the coast of Massachusetts,” a release states. “The permit regulates pollutants from ‘Outer Continental Shelf (OCS) sources,’ such as jack-up barges that will construct each wind turbine and the electrical service platforms. Additionally, emissions associated with air-emitting devices used during the operation of the wind farm, i.e., generators used as a source of back-up electricity for space conditioning where sensitive electronics are housed, are also regulated.”

Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Gas pipelines: harming clean water, people, and the planet

Oil and gas pipelines crisscross the United States, and new ones are still being built. It would take volumes to document all the dangers they pose to people, nature, and the planet, but here’s a start: greenhouse gas emissions, violations of indigenous treaty rights and sovereignty, destruction of endangered species habitat, taking of private property without public benefit, contamination of drinking water sources and streams and rivers, ruination of farms and landscapes, deaths and injuries from explosions, damage to wild ecosystems, and environmental injustice.
Energy Industryeenews.net

Glick on FERC cyber rules, climate and 'common decency'

Since taking the helm at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in January, Chairman Richard Glick has steered the independent agency toward addressing climate change in its decisions. Despite criticism from energy companies and some fellow commissioners, Glick, a Democrat, told E&E News he thinks the climate-aware approach could actually be...
Columbia, MOKOMU

Plastic pellets could help reduce dependence on coal at the MU power plant

COLUMBIA — Plastic is gaining traction as the next source of sustainable energy, despite its reputation as a major polluter. Environmentalists are looking for new ways to reduce landfill pollution, and power plants are looking for energy sources that produce lower greenhouse gas emissions. Some believe burning plastic could solve...
IndustryBoston Herald

Vineyard Wind paying UMass scientists to survey ocean area it’s leasing

The company that intends to build a $2.8 billion offshore wind project south of Martha’s Vineyard is paying the UMass Dartmouth and the Massachusetts Lobstermen’s Association about $2 million a year to survey the sea floor before, during and after construction and see what impact the project has on the ocean.
Energy Industryenergycentral.com

EDITORIAL - A shot in the arm for renewable energy

Vineyard Wind last week received the Record of Decision from the U.S. Department of the Interior/Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the last big approval needed in the federal review process that will enable it to become the first commercial-scale, offshore wind farm in the country. Located across 160,000 acres 15...
AgriculturePosted by
Reuters

IN BRIEF: Enviros sues EPA over livestock waste water

An environmental group has sued the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in federal appeals court over its failure to update wastewater pollution guidelines that apply to large-scale livestock farms for more than a decade. In a lawsuit filed on Thursday in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Washington D.C.-based Food...
Hawaii Statedailycoffeenews.com

EPA Grants Emergency Exemption for Coffee Leaf Rust Fungicide in Hawaii

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has granted a request from the Hawaii Department of Agriculture (HDOA) to allow the use of a chemical fungicide in the state’s emerging battle against coffee leaf rust disease. Coffee leaf rust, which has popped up in nearly every country or region in...
Environmenteenews.net

'Deception' claims roil FERC climate fight

Federal Energy Regulatory Commission members sparred over assessment of greenhouse gas emissions from natural gas pipelines and other policies during a tense meeting yesterday that included accusations of "deception" and unfairness. The friction among the FERC commissioners reflects a high-stakes debate at the independent agency: What role should it play...
Congress & Courts953wiki.com

Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives

Congressman Pence Urges DOE Secretary to Advance Clean Hydrogen Initiatives. Washington, DC – U.S. Congressman Greg Pence (IN-06) participated in the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Energy hearing entitled, “The Fiscal Year 2022 DOE Budget.” Congressman Pence stressed the need to support an all the above strategy for energy production, not an “everything but” approach – and highlighted the innovation happening at home in Indiana’s Sixth Congressional District.
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

New gas plants will spew carbon long past Biden's 2035 deadline

The red-and-white flue stacks of the James M. Barry Electric Generating Station tower over the Mobile River, belching steam into the Alabama sky. The sprawling complex of coal and natural gas plants already spews more than 7.5 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide-equivalent every year. Now it’s about to get even bigger, with a seventh unit estimated to cost $635 million by the time it starts service in 2023.
Energy Industrysavingseafood.org

CAPE ISSUES: Needs to Address Community Concerns on Wind Farm

The Danish firm Orsted is currently seeking federal permits for its planned 99 turbine wind farm 15 miles off the southern New Jersey coast. Public meetings held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management held in April did little to calm the growing skepticism surrounding the project. It is critical...
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Pipelines face prospect of tougher climate standard

WASHINGTON - In the years ahead, the natural gas sector is planning billions of dollars in construction projects to expand the network of pipelines that transport its product around the country and solidify natural gas’ role in the nation’s energy supply for decades to come. But first they need to...
Energy IndustryHigh Performance Composites

Vineyard Wind offshore project receives federal approval

On May 11 Vineyard Wind (New Bedford, Mass., U.S.), a joint venture between Avangrid Renewables (Portland, Ore., U.S.), a subsidiary of Avangrid Inc. (Orange, Conn., U.S.), and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP, Copenhagen, Denmark) received the record of decision (ROD) from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM), the final step in the federal review process for what is said will be the first commercial-scale offshore wind farm in the U.S.
Environmentbloomberglaw.com

Mississippi River Project’s Environmental Review OK, U.S. Says

Environmental review included flooding and habitat impacts, Corps says. The environmental review of a Mississippi River navigation project properly considered alternatives and addressed flooding and habitat concerns, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says in urging an Illinois federal court to reject arguments to the contrary. The supplemental environmental impact...
Industryenergynews.us

Vineyard Wind documents foresee fishery displacement

OFFSHORE WIND: Permitting documents for the Vineyard Wind offshore project show commercial fisheries will likely abandon the area due to turbine-related hardships, contradicting federal officials’ insistence the industries can coexist. (Providence Journal) CLIMATE:. • Several large-scale aquaculture projects are underway in Maine, but the industry’s carbon footprint worries environmental activists....
EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

For the EPA, a moment of reckoning

Environmental Protection Agency Headquarters Building in Washington DC (Getty Images) In 2017, during an especially dark moment in the history of environmental regulation, Jill Lindsey Harrison embarked on a bold project: She began writing a book critical of the EPA. Is it fair to criticize the good guys when there's no shortage of villains to expose? Absolutely, argues Harrison. Noble institutions aren't impervious to faults. Uncovering the nature and extent of their dysfunction shouldn't be seen as condemnation, but rather as a demonstration of support for their principles and an insistence they live up to them.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Biden-Harris Administration Approves First Major Offshore Wind Project in U.S. Waters

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo have announced the approval of the construction and operation of the Vineyard Wind project — the first large-scale, offshore wind project in the United States. The Secretaries were joined in the announcement by labor leaders who have been working to ensure that the project is built and maintained by union labor.
Scranton, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

EPA Fines Scranton Manufacturing

A Scranton-based company was recently fined by an arm of the federal government. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently reported that Scranton Manufacturing had violated its handling and protocols concerning hazardous waste. According to the EPA, they found Scranton Manufacturing had failed to meet requirements of a facility that qualified as a “large quantity generator” of hazardous waste. They also failed to prepare a contingency plan for emergencies, make arrangements with emergency responders in the event hazardous waste is released, and failed to complete staff training requirements concerning hazardous waste.