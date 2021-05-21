newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biddeford, ME

Popular Biddeford Restaurant Announces Long-Awaited Reopening Date

By Brittany
Posted by 
94.3 WCYY
94.3 WCYY
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For so many restaurants and bars in Maine, the pandemic forced them to shift a highly successful business model into something that allowed them to just hold on and survive. That was especially true for restaurants and bars that specialize in nightlife, from dancing to trivia to just a neighborhood place to hang. With the announcement of indoor restrictions and mask requirements being lifted, one popular Biddeford hotspot is ready to reopen fully once again.

wcyy.com
94.3 WCYY

94.3 WCYY

Portland, ME
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 WCYY plays the best alternative rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Biddeford, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Local
Maine Food & Drinks
State
Maine State
Maine State
Maine Restaurants
Biddeford, ME
Lifestyle
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Opening Night#Neighborhood Bars#Best Burgers#Dinner#Nightlife#Indoor Restrictions#Trivia#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
DrinksPosted by
94.3 WCYY

New England’s Best Beer Chugger is a Sight to Behold

Over the weekend I was sent a video on Instagram from the popular page, Total Frat Move. To my surprise it was a wedding being officiated in Maine, but with a twist. After the first kiss the officiant, bride, and groom chugged some beers. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CPL5drgp2Ai/. I had to know, who...
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Mountain Division Trail Could Be Extended To New Hampshire Border

A bill before the Maine legislature is proposing to extend the popular Mountain Division walking and biking trail In Windham and Portland from 10 miles to 52 miles. The Mountain Division Trail is named after the rail line operated by the Maine Central Railroad that ran 131 miles from Portland to St. Johnsbury, Vermont. In 1981, the Maine Central was bought by Guildford Transportation, now Pan Am Railways and soon to be CSX, who stopped service on it from Westbrook west. The tracks and the land they sit on within Maine were purchased by the State in 1993 the State to keep the route available for any future freight or passenger service.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Do You Remember the Legendary Zootz Nightclub in Portland, Maine?

Back in the '80s and early '90s, the coolest, hippest place to be in Portland was Zootz Nightclub. The club was at the top of Forest Avenue, downtown, and hosted all kinds of great bands and DJs. In fact, Zootz was one of the first clubs around where the DJs were headliners. Zootz had a super-inclusive vibe; it had an all-ages night every Friday night and was LGBTQ-friendly. Zootz had the magic-a place where you could let your freak flag fly and feel safe that you could be the person you wanted to be. A special place to dance and make friends. This was Portland's Hang Out. Kris Clark was the founder, owner, and operator behind Zootz until around 1994.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Sick of All The Gross and Disgusting Ticks? This Maine Animal Eats 5,000 Ticks A Year

Let's get some more opossums up in here! The tick problem in Maine this year is for real, and the worst is yet to come. The deer tick season really gets going in June and July before it subsides in the fall. So make sure to check yourself, the kids, and your pets when you frolic outside. I hate ticks and can't find a good evolutionary reason why they live on our planet in the first place. Ants and birds will snack on ticks, and some animals eat ticks-chickens, believe it or not, are one of them. But we need an animal that LOVES to nibble on these horrible little creatures, and for that, ladies and gentleman of Maine, I give you, the unsung hero of tick-haters everywhere: The Opossum. The opossum eats 95% of all the ticks that cross their path... up to 5,000 ticks a year! As a result, they do a significant job in keeping the tick level down and thus tickborne diseases, like Lyme.
Maine StatePosted by
94.3 WCYY

Catch Your Big Break At An ‘American Idol’ Style Competition In Maine This Summer

Competition shows are nothing new on television. From Star Search to American Idol to America's Got Talent, these shows bring in big ratings and have produced some household stars in the process. But how do you get that big break? Those national competition shows have so many hoops to jump through. The answer could be as simple as staying right here in Maine and winning an American Idol competition happening in Vacationland this summer.
Posted by
94.3 WCYY

New Los Angeles-Style Street Tacos Restaurant Opening In Windham

If there's one style of restaurant that has booming in Maine over the past few years, it's Mexican-style. New shops have popped up all across the state, food trucks have been launched and established restaurants have opened or are opening additional locations. That includes Luchador Tacos, which has operated a very popular location in South Paris as well as North Conway, New Hampshire. Now, they're ready to expand by opening a new restaurant in Windham that is likely to be met with open arms.
Portland, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Portland House Of Music To Reopen This Summer

Every fan of live music knows, there's nothing quite like being at a show. Which made 2020 almost unbearably difficult for so many in Maine and specifically the City of Portland. Prior to the pandemic, Portland was flush with a phenomenal group of live music venues. But as the weeks and then months wore on, it became clear that not every single one of those venues was going to see the other side. That included the Portland House of Music and Events, which was listed for sale by owner Ken Bell last July. The club didn't sell and after some fundraising, creative merchandising and Bell himself gutting out more than a year without shows, Portland House of Music will officially reopen this summer.
Maine StatePosted by
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

Small Portland Restaurant Named Best Place In Maine For Chicken Fingers

Chicken fingers are the ultimate comfort food for many people. That's probably because it's difficult to mess up a chicken finger. At its worst, it could be a little chewy with a crust that's a little underwhelming but nothing that a good sauce can't cover up. At its best, chicken fingers can put a smile on your face with the right spices, breading and fry on them. The problem is that almost every restaurant has chicken fingers on the menu. It'd be nearly impossible to try every single chicken finger and report back. So if you're on the lookout for your next favorite chicken finger, one Portland restaurant has been given the title of "best chicken fingers in Maine" by Eat This.
Saco, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

Funtown/Splashtown USA In Saco To Close Two Days Per Week Due To Staffing Shortage

With a recent string of warmer days, it's been easy to get lost in thoughts of all the fun things that are in store for everyone this summer in Maine. From beaches to backyard gatherings, happy hours to amusement parks, people are staring to get excited for life to feel "normal" again in 2021. Unfortunately, some of that normalcy may have to be put on hold as seasonal resorts, restaurants and amusement parks have all been running into the same substantial problem, staffing. And the problem has gotten so troublesome, Funtown/Splashtown USA in Saco has decided to make some serious changes to their summer schedule by closing Monday and Tuesday each week to preserve the safety of the park and the energy of their existing staff.
Maine StatePosted by
94.9 HOM

The Most Commonly Seen Bird in Maine? It’s Not the Chickadee

The Black-Capped Chickadee may be our official State Bird, but it's not the most commonly-seen bird in Maine. That honor goes to the Red-Eyed Vireo. It's easy to identify this common songbird. According to allaboutbirds.org, Red-eyed Vireos "are olive-green above and clean white below with a strong head pattern: a gray crown and white eyebrow stripe bordered above and below by blackish lines. The flanks and under the tail have a green-yellow wash. Adults have red eyes that appear dark from a distance; immatures have dark eyes."
Augusta, MEPosted by
94.3 WCYY

The Official Schedule For Augusta’s Free Movies In The Park

Summer is just around the corner - that means you and your family will be looking for something fun to do, right? Why not take in a movie in downtown Augusta?. According to a Facebook event page made by the Children's Discovery Museum and Augusta Downtown Alliance, Movies in the Park is coming back for the Summer of 2021. Unlike last year, when the movies were shown in a nearby parking lot, this year they will be back in Waterfront Park. As with previous years, the movies will start at dusk.