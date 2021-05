When Quintin Jones died by lethal injection on Wednesday, no one from the news media was there to witness it.That’s because they weren’t invited. According to the government of Texas, where Mr Jones was executed, prison officials accidentally neglected to bring in the reporters scheduled to bear witness, as is customary for executions in the state.“As a result of a miscommunication between officials at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, there was never a call made to summon the media witnesses into the unit,” the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said in a statement. “We apologise for this critical error....