Edge Of Seventeen - With T.J. Oshie unavailable because of personal/family matters and with Evgeny Kuznetsov (and goaltender Ilya Samosonov) sidelined for disciplinary reasons, the Caps started Monday's game against the Rangers in New York with 11 forwards, one shy of the typical full complement of a dozen. And because defenseman Justin Schultz missed Monday's game with a lower body injury and Washington has no salary cap space of which to speak, the team was unable to add a forward or a defenseman to its roster to mitigate any of those absences.