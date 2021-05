LEWISBURG –Te Lewisburg Area School District is out with a statement on masking. May 13, 2021:. Today, the CDC updated its guidance on masks for fully vaccinated individuals. Specifically, “Fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. Fully vaccinated people can refrain from testing following a known exposure unless they are residents or employees of a correctional or detention facility or a homeless shelter.” Please visit their website for more information.