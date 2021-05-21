newsbreak-logo
College Station, TX

College Station PD: Shooting suspect on the loose, asking for community's help

By Joel Leal
25 News KXXV and KRHD
 3 days ago
On May 21, around 4:20 A.M., College Station PD responded to reports of a shooting on Autumn Circle.

One person was reportedly transported by private vehicle to a local hospital with incapacitating injuries.

The scene was secured and detectives and crimes scene responded.

Autumn Circle was also closed for several hours this morning while the scene was still being processed.

No arrest has been made and this incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this, they are encouraged to contact CSPD at (979) 764-3600 or @BrazosCountyCS (Crime Stoppers) at (979) 775-TIPS (8477).

