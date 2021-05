The Indigo Chameleon Dungeons and Dragons group was started here in South Lake in 2018 by William and Tracy McCoy with a home game set. What started as a simple local tabletop game and a chance to hang out with friends in a home setting has transformed into an online virtual streaming community with followers and subscribers spread throughout the world. Their goal has always been to tell stories and create a safe inclusive place for players and game masters to learn and play the game of Dungeons and Dragons.