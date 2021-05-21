newsbreak-logo
High School

Mountain view, Baldwin Park Boys are square.San Dimas, Ramirada, South Pasadena Girl Trying to Stay Undefeated – Pasadena Star News

By pasadena
californianewstimes.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday CIF-SS High School Soccer Semifinal Preview. Baldwin Park (13-1-2), Mountain View (15-0), Division 5, 6:00 pm: The best all-local matchup of the day brings together two of the region’s most famous football powers. The top-seeded, undefeated Viking has won consecutive titles in 2009 and 10 years, aiming to move forward and play for the fourth CIF Championship. Manuel Soza has a hot striker who scored five goals in three playoffs. Includes both goals, which defeated Rancho Mirage in the quarterfinals with a sudden death of 2 to 1. The Braves won in 2011 and 2014, aiming to move forward for the third championship, surviving three thrillers, scoring goals in the first and second rounds, and winning Palm Springs. Defeated with a penalty kick and semi.

californianewstimes.com
