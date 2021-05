When I think about the scope of the Washington Business Journal’s coverage, my thoughts are usually about the women and men in positions of power. After all, part of our mission is to focus on decisions with the biggest impact on the business community. We want readers to know who makes the big calls, leads the transactions, creates new business from nothing, takes the germ of an innovative idea and build it into a success. You and I want to know them — and want to be known by them: a proximity that offers both inspiration and collaboration.