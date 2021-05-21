newsbreak-logo
Check-In: Scoring Zombies

krcu.org
 3 days ago

Ask Me Another's house musician Jonathan Coulton adds another credit to his resume: scoring a zombie TV show. He walks hosts Ophira Eisenberg through his bag of spooky audio tricks. Heard on: Ryan O'Connell: The Real Housewives And The Olsen Twins. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. (SOUNDBITE...

www.krcu.org
Good Tries

Product marketing is a group effort, with teams of people coming up with innovative ideas and often tons of marketing dollars behind them. Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) guess if the failed products described are real or fake. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt...
The Chortle Instruments

Actor Mary Holland and director Maureen Bharoocha (Golden Arm) listen to clips of unusual musical instruments. The title of this game is a gratuitous pun of a series of young adult fantasy novels. Heard on Maria Bamford & Richard Kind: Yogurt Is Gold, Baby. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
A Brand By Any Other Name

REAL ESTATE: (Singing) Where's my love when the sky begins to turn and the air is cool like water?. The music you're hearing is from the band Real Estate. And we're not playing it for no reason. We're playing it because our next two friend-testants (ph) are from the band Real Estate. Their new EP is called "Half A Human." Martin Courtney, Alex Bleeker, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Check-In: Double Vaxxed!

Host Ophira Eisenberg and Jonathan Coulton reflect on their journey to their fully vaxxed status. Bring on the huggin' and kissin' parties!. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: From NPR and WNYC, coming to you from beautiful Brooklyn, N.Y., it's NPR's...
Other 90s

Real Estate bandmates Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker compete in a 90s themed music parody game about things from the 1890s, 1790s, 1690s... you get it. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. We're playing games with Martin Courtney and Alex Bleeker from the...
Sierra Teller Ornelas: Rutherford Falls

Our special guest is here. She's been a writer on "Superstore," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Selfie" and "Happy Endings," and she's the co-creator and head writer on the new Mike Schur Peacock series "Rutherford Falls." It's about two friends, one who runs a fancy museum about the town's founders, and the other runs a struggling cultural center dedicated to the area's Indigenous people. Sierra Teller Ornelas, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
Opening Acts

Rutherford Falls star Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding compete in an audio game where they hear clips of a famous musician's earlier gig, before they catapulted to superstardom. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. OPHIRA EISENBERG, HOST:. Our first two guests are friends who also play...
Sean Hayes: HypocondriActor

JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME ANOTHER. I'm Jonathan Coulton. Here's your host, Ophira Eisenberg. Thanks, Jonathan. Our special guest starred as Jack McFarland in the sitcom "Will & Grace." He co-hosts the weekly podcast "SmartLess" with Will Arnett and Jason Bateman, and his new podcast "HypochondriActor" explores medical mysteries. Sean Hayes, welcome to ASK ME ANOTHER.
The Pen is Mightier Than the Swordfish

Actors Ed Helms and Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls) face off in a game of This, That, or the Other where the categories are: fountain pen companies, sword parts, and fish. Heard on Sean Hayes & Ed Helms: Podcast No. 9. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) JONATHAN COULTON: This is NPR's ASK ME...
This week: Loads of zombies

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. In "The Dry," Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper's novel, "The Dry" is one of the sturdiest thrillers I've seen in a while, with a firm grasp of the characters' complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend, who's believed to have killed his family and himself. That's one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana's character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release is up for digital rental while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie's powerful atmosphere comes through either way.
New this week: Chrissie Hynde, loads of zombies & M.O.D.O.K

Here’s a collection curated by The Associated Press’ entertainment journalists of what’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
Michael Dorn Returns as Worf in New Star Trek: Legends Ad

There is little doubt that fans have been hoping to see Worf's return in the Star Trek Universe. Interestingly, it looks like Michael Dorn is back as the popular Klingon. However, it isn't for any of the current shows. Worf is back to promote the new game Star Trek: Legends.
The Dirtiest, Juiciest Secrets of the Real Housewives

The Golden Age of Real Housewives gossip. The Dear Evan Hansen trailer broke me. It’s an overwhelming time to be a Real Housewives fan. At the moment, three different installments of the franchise are airing simultaneously, and two just wrapped. Viewers are still reeling from the news of Real Housewives...
Check it out

I have to say that it feels good to be back writing this column again. For the past several weeks, I have been helping out with a family matter which, not to my surprise, left little mental capacity for anything else. There are still some challenges ahead, and you know what? That’s all right. Something did surprise me, though, after I returned to my own home: an immense feeling of gratitude.
REVIEW: ‘Army of the Dead’ is Just Zombie-Killing Fun

While the conversation around Aliens has been focused on his comic book movies, I remember Snyder for Dawn of the Dead (2003). Not only did the film stand as a critically and fan-loved remake of a classic, but it set the tone for 2000s zombie films and the rules by which they abide. Now, with Army of the Dead, a Netflix Original, Snyder is returning to the undead and is doing it with a neon-filled marketing campaign, a solid line-up of action leads, and a whole lot of blood.
WWE Development Talent Used as Zombies at WrestleMania Backlash

During this weekend’s WrestleMania Backlash pay-per-view, as part of a branded partnership with the Netflix movie Army of the Dead, a scheduled lumberjack match became a “zombie” match instead. Damian Priest was supposed to face off against Miz in a lumberjack match. The stipulation was added by Priest on the...
Rhino plays the piano at the Denver Zoo

DENVER — It's time to get uplifted!. We all love videos of talented animals, and we've uplifted you with cute animal videos in the past, including Cookie the skateboarding bunny. Now it's time to meet Bandhu the great one-horned rhino. Bandhu lives at the Denver Zoo. Tuesday was his 12th...
Meredith Scardino interview: ‘Girls5eva’ creator’

“It is the craziest thing to have a dumb idea, that I had in this silent writing space, and for it to be real,” admits “Girls5eva” creator Meredith Scardino. For our recent webchat, she continues, “The whole thing is mind-blowing. That to me has been the most joyful thing. I just pinch myself that I get to make things like this.” Watch our exclusive video interview above.