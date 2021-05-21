Line Reading

newsbreak-logo
Actor Micah Stock (Netflix's Bonding) and comic Beth Stelling (Girl Daddy on HBO Max) play an audio game where great quotes from theatre are read poorly by an emotionless robot. "Oh, yeah? See if you could do any better." Said the robot.

www.krcu.org
TV & Videosnerdist.com

New MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE Series and Toy Images Are Here

Ever since Kevin Smith announced his involvement with a new He-Man series for Netflix called Masters of the Universe: Revelation, fans of MOTU have been waiting with bated breath for any scrap of information about this sequel to the iconic ’80s cartoon. And now, we finally have our first images and a release date. We also our first look at the Masterverse Revelation toy line from Mattel. You didn’t think there weren’t going to be action figures, did you?
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

ABC Pilot ‘EPIC’ Casts Toby Sebastian

I didn’t watch Once Upon A Time, but from everything I have ever read on it, Epic sounds a lot like the show. I could be wrong, it definitely has happened in my life. But who knows. I have always loved fairytales though. Epic is described as a romantic show,...
TV ShowsPosted by
Entertainment Weekly

The best thrillers to read this summer

A famous Silicon Valley tech company, a female COO under extra scrutiny, a Russian spy ring threatening to close in on the U.S.—Kathy Wang’s sophomore novel has all the trappings of a book impossible to put down. It follows Julia, a plant sent over from Moscow who landed at Tangerine (a riff on Google), and Alice, a first-generation Chinese American who discovers a security blip that hints at Julia’s two-sided work. (May 25) —SR.
MoviesPlaybill

Read the Reviews for the

The movie adaptation of In The Heights is almost here after years of waiting, and now the reviews are in. Adapted from Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes’ Tony-winning musical, the film premieres June 11 in theatres and on HBO Max. It will also open the Tribeca Festival June 9 with various screenings around the city.
MoviesPosted by
The Independent

The Woman in the Window viewers issue same warning to Netflix users

Netflix users are issuing a warning to those wanting to watch The Woman in the Window.The new film, which was released last week, has become another hit for the streaming service. However, this doesn’t mean it’s any good – the mystery thriller has received a frosty reception and currently has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 29 per cent.Starring Amy Adams, the story follows Anna Fox, who, while confined to her New York home. is visited by a kindly neighbour from across the street named Jane (Julianne Moore).However, Anna’s life starts to dramatically unravel when she believes she witnesses Jane’s murder...
TV Seriestheubj.com

Hulu has delivered the main trailer for Love, Victor season 2

Hulu has delivered the primary trailer for Love, Victor season 2 uncovering the outcome of the show’s cliffhanger and the subsequent stages of the nominal character’s coming out venture. Made by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the arrangement was a direct side project of the likewise named Love, Simon. Delivered in 2018, the film followed Simon Spier (Nick Robinson) as he grappled with his sexuality in the midst of experiencing passionate feelings for and being coerced. Widely praised, many expected the spin-offs of the book whereupon the film was based to be next adjusted. All things being equal, Love, Victor investigated a different, comparable story set inside a similar world.
TV & VideosA.V. Club

Whoops, CBS just lost another showrunner to abusive workplace complaints

Further big-name drama happening at CBS of late: THR reports that the network has just fired its second major showrunner in recent memory, both reportedly over allegations of maintaining a toxic or abusive workplace and writers room. Specifically, it’s been reported that CBS Studios has just fired Moonlighting creator Glenn Gordon Caron from his role as showrunner on its long-running legal drama Bull, despite the fact that the Michael Weatherly-starring show was just renewed for its sixth season. (That’s a departure from how CBS treated younger legal drama All Rise last week, canceling it a few months after ousting Gregg Spottiswood as its co-showrunner.)
Musicwgnradio.com

Rock, Roll, & Reading!

Your host John Records Landecker brings on Tom Beaujor co-author of “Nothin But A Good Time” to talk about his book, which if you couldn’t guess is the definitive, no-holds-barred oral history of 1980s hard rock and hair metal, told by the musicians and industry insiders who lived it. You...
Reading, MARecorder

My Turn: Reading with you

It wasn’t my idea, although I’d like to take credit. As it turned out, it was a very good idea, and who doesn’t want to own the good ideas? But in truth, it was your idea. It was also a timely idea that would nourish and keep us company through...
TV & Videosachsstinger.com

Reading Recommendation: A Game of Thrones

If you’re like me, George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire flew over your head when it was at the peak of its popularity. It is quite likely your parents were at least casual fans of HBO’s critically acclaimed television adaption, but many in our generation might have been turned off by the series’ premise. Your interest might also have been dampened by the widespread disappointment in Game of Thrones‘ seventh season. However, as we approach our second summer under quarantine, now might just be the time to give epic fantasy a chance.
Relationship AdviceThe New Yorker

Sunday Reading: Searching for Love

Finding love is never simple, which is why there are so many songs, epics, novels, and movies about it. The past year of fear and separation has hardly helped. Some accounts of emotional life during this period have been funny, some deeply moving. Sign up for Classics, a twice-weekly newsletter...
TV & Videosthelaughbutton.com

Bo Burnham’s latest Netflix special, “Inside,” to premiere May 30th

A few weeks ago, Bo Burnham announced that he filmed an all new special during the pandemic. And now we finally have a release date and poster. Titled Inside, the special was filmed with no crew or any outside help. So really, it seems not unlike his YouTube days, when he was just recording his funny songs to the wall, with the camera resting on a tripod. Only this time, the special was for Netflix. So the stakes are definitely higher this time around!
TV Seriesspoilertv.com

Master of None - Season 3 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 3 of Master of None is now available to watch on Netflix. Let us know what you thought in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to the season as a whole, so there will be spoilers in the comments. We advise you not to read the comments until you have watched the whole season.
MoviesVulture

Hollywood Loses Its Goddamned Mind, Casts Timothée Chalamet As Willy Wonka

Let this be a warning to all weary souls. Never fill out an enchanted Mad Libs given to you by a witch, or you just might end up with a [musical prequel] about the origins of a young, sexy [Willy Wonka] as played by [Timothée Chalamet], directed by the guy who made [Paddington]. This is real, breaking news from a totally entropic Hollywood, where a thousand Oompa Loompas on a thousand typewriters are remixing IP at a frightening clip. Deadline reports that “the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory,” which is territory already trod by Tim Burton’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. (Michael Jackson Willy Wonka was sad because his dad was a dentist, remember?) It’s called Wonka, because that worked so well for Cruella and Dolittle and Mank, and it will feature numerous musical numbers. At least we know director Paul King is good at those.
TV SeriesGizmodo

Netflix's Anime Eden Shows the Robot Apocalypse Can Be Beautiful

Maybe Terminator had it wrong. Maybe, if robots rise up and overthrow humanity, the Earth won’t be a charred, smoking sphere covered in human skulls. Maybe without humans around to mess it up, nature will recover and the planet will be lush and scenic again. This first trailer for the Netflix anime Eden certainly believes so.
MoviesTor.com

Timothée Chalamet Will Star in a Willy Wonka Origin Movie

Paul Atreides is your Wonka now. Deadline reports that Timothée Chalamet, known for every recent movie that calls for a twentysomething man with dark hair and cheekbones (including the one pictured above), will star in a film that explores Willy Wonka’s life before he opened his iconic chocolate factory. The film will be somewhat anticlimactically titled: Wonka.