Two DLC packs for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity release this year

June will be a big month for Samurai Shodown fans. Not only is the game coming to PC via Steam, but the third character in the Season Pass 3 DLC set, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, will also be arriving–on the same day, no less. Amakusa has historically been a staple of the franchise, having been introduced as the main villain of the very first game and returned frequently ever since, but he hasn’t appeared in the 2019 game until now. There’s one simple reason for this: the 2019 game is technically a prequel to the original Samurai Shodown, which means that Amakusa is supposed to be dead. We gotta say, he’s looking pretty good for a walking corpse, but that’s not exactly new, either. In Samurai Shodown, Amakusa has always been very pretty–and very dead.