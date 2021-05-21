newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Two DLC packs for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity release this year

By Zackery Cuevas
imore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity's DLC has been outlined. The first wave drops in June 2021, while the second wave of content releases in November 2021. The DLC costs $20 and cannot be bought separately. Preordering the DLC before May 28th will give you access to a unique weapon and...

www.imore.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#E3#Calamity S Dlc#Calamity#Guardian Of Remembrance#The Expansion Pass#The Nintendo Switch#Ancients#Content Releases#Nintendoamerica#November#Calamity Returns#Road Map#Today#Players Access#Link#Offerings#June#Pulse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Technology
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesNintendo Life

No, We're Probably Not Getting An "Island Expansion" In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo has released countless updates for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but for some players, it's still not enough. With this in mind, there are rumours currently floating around the internet about a possible update in the future that could lead to a "huge" island expansion. A recent datamine of the game's 1.10.0 patch notes has led to theories that the southern side of the island - or at least the beach section, might receive an upgrade at some point later down the line.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

5 Classic Fire Emblem Games That Deserve a Re-Release

Nintendo announced that Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in Japan. Unfortunately for the rest of the world, we still don’t have an official Western release of that title. After learning of this news, I thought about the abundance of Fire Emblem titles that have yet to reach the West. There are also older games that are too rare and expensive to buy on original software. To alleviate this, Nintendo has taken steps in bringing back more older entries with the limited release of Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light just a couple of months ago.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

StarGazing releases new Antiquities Pack update for iOS and Android

Whitepot Studios has released a new content update for its constellation puzzler StarGazing, bringing in new constellations to find as well as other improvements. The update is available now on iOS and Android. The new ‘Antiquities Pack’ for StarGazing now introduces new puzzles to the game, bringing the StarBook’s total...
Video Gamespushsquare.com

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade's PS5 Yuffie DLC to Be Download Code

If you’re planning to pick up a physical copy of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, then you’ll need to redeem a download code to play new DLC add-on, Episode Yuffie, which comes included. That’s according to Australian retailer EB Games at least, which added the following language to the re-release’s product page: “The new episode, featuring Yuffie, will be a code supplied in the box.”
Video Gamesthexboxhub.com

Planet Coaster: Studios Pack DLC Review

With the recent content drops for Planet Coaster: Console Edition in the form of the Ghostbusters DLC and this, the Studios Pack add-on, parity has now been reached with the PC version. Will this seemingly final piece of DLC match up to the likes of World’s Fair and Vintage Pack add-ons?
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Minecraft Dungeons Receives Two New Specialty DLC Packs

Mojang launched a couple of new DLC packs into Minecraft Dungeons this week, one of them having a particular movie tie-in. The company has partnered up with Universal Games and Dreamworks to release a special How to Train Your Dragon DLC for the game, which adds characters and other objects from the movie franchise into the mix. They also released the new Hidden Depths DLC, which will bring about new areas to explore and a lot of new items for you to fight with and collect. You can read more about both of them below.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Samurai Shodown is Coming to Steam Alongside the Release of DLC Character Amakusa

June will be a big month for Samurai Shodown fans. Not only is the game coming to PC via Steam, but the third character in the Season Pass 3 DLC set, Shiro Tokisada Amakusa, will also be arriving–on the same day, no less. Amakusa has historically been a staple of the franchise, having been introduced as the main villain of the very first game and returned frequently ever since, but he hasn’t appeared in the 2019 game until now. There’s one simple reason for this: the 2019 game is technically a prequel to the original Samurai Shodown, which means that Amakusa is supposed to be dead. We gotta say, he’s looking pretty good for a walking corpse, but that’s not exactly new, either. In Samurai Shodown, Amakusa has always been very pretty–and very dead.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Sega Has A Surprising Opinion On Fan Games

Good news, Sonic fans: Sega is mostly in support of fan-made games, with some specific stipulations. This likely comes as a relief for developers that make Sonic-themed fan games, or use the blue hedgehog to create other sorts of art. Sega social media manager Kate Chrzanowski shared Sega's support for...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Pre-register for the Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier closed beta

Square Enix’s battle royale action mobile game, Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, is now accepting pre-registrations for an upcoming closed beta test. The beta will take place from June 1 to 7. In Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, players battle it out to be the last soldier standing...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Pokémon Sword and Shield receive their first update of 2021

Pokémon Sword and Shield received their first update of 2021 earlier today. Patch 1.3.2 is short and sweet, introducing a handful of fixes to the games. The first issue that was fixed was happening to players battling over online or local play. For some players, icons were not appearing during these battles.
Video Gameshappymag.tv

There are already some truly horrifying Resident Evil Village mods

The game has barely hit shelves, and there’s already some truly cooked Resident Evil Village mods out there. Today, we showcase some of our favourites. The new instalment in Capcom’s legendary survival horror franchise has been out for less than a week. You can bet your bottom dollar that Resident Evil Village mods are already a thing, and they’re really something.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Shadow Warrior 3 Releases Doomsday Device Trailer

Fans of the first-person demon shooter series Shadow Warrior received a fun trailer this Friday. Shadow Warrior 3, expected sometime later this year, brings back the classic fast-paced shooting, precise melee combat, and agile free-running system. Doomsday Device, a level in the upcoming game, features enemies living in the fat rolls of other enemies like disgusting little parasites.
Video Gamesegmnow.com

Rocket League’s Formula 1 Fan Pack DLC launches tomorrow

Rocket League’s previously teased Formula 1 Fan Pack DLC will arrive in the game tomorrow, May 20th, developer Psyonix has confirmed. The DLC includes the Formula 1 Battle-Car which features a Dominus hitbox, Pirelli Wheels, and decals based on the ten teams racing in the Formula 1 2021 season. Players can pick up the Formula 1 Fan Pack from the in-game store for 2,000 Credits.
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC release date confirmed

The Minecraft Dungeons: Hidden Depths DLC is coming out later this month. “This won’t be your average day at the beach though,” Mojang says. “You’ll have to fight a spreading corruption that has reached the darkest depths of the ocean! Hey, it wouldn’t be Minecraft Dungeons if it were easy, right?”
Video GamesCNET

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 starts right after Intergrade DLC

Last year Square Enix finally launched Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which isn't an actual remake of Final Fantasy 7 as much as the first release in the multi-part "Remake Project". The company has been tight-lipped on Remake's sequel, known tentatively as Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, but it looks like we'll learn more about it in the upcoming Intergrade DLC.
NFLgamefreaks365.com

Top PS5 and PS4 game downloads on PlayStation Store in May 2021

We have the latest top download charts on PlayStation Store. What PS4 and PS5 games made the Top 20 in May?. Four new games cracked the top five in April, including a game from March (It Takes Two). Meanwhile, MLB The Show 21 knocked it out of the park on both PS4 and PS5. It came in at the top spot on both of Sony’s consoles. That’s despite the game being free on Xbox One and Xbox Series X via Game Pass.