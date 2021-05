The classic Xbox Live Arcade game Toy Soldiers, which launched on the Xbox 360 back in 2010, has been revived and is now coming to the Nintendo Switch platform in August. The newly revived Toy Soldiers HD features improved high definition graphics for the modern era, an improved camera and sound, plus all the downloadable content which was included in the original. The team at Accelerate Games say that Toy Soldiers HD will also feature some brand new content, but they aren’t ready to unveil all just yet. Check out the trailer for Toy Soldiers HD below!