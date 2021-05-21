newsbreak-logo
Wyoming governor announces new education advisory committee

By Associated Press
KIFI Local News 8
 3 days ago
CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a 10-person advisory committee, including two current lawmakers, tasked with re-imagining the state’s K-12 education system.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported the Reimagining and Innovating the Delivery of Education committee will gather input from residents on what they want the education system to include.

Gordon, a Republican, said none of the members represent specific education-focused interest groups.

Gordon said he first mentioned the initiative last month after the state Legislature adjourned its regular session without resolving a $300 million deficit in education funding.

The committee is scheduled to meet in June. It is unclear how the group’s work will be used.

