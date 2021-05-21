newsbreak-logo
North Allegheny school board approved upgrades for fields

By Sandy Trozzo
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 3 days ago

Baseball and softball teams at North Allegheny Senior High School are closer to realizing a longtime goal: restrooms and a concession stand at the fields. The school board May 12 awarded contracts for construction of a building to house a concession stand, restrooms and a press box. FMS Construction will handle general construction for $268,248; Reno Brothers Inc., will install the plumbing for $66,732; and McCurley Houston Electric Inc. will provide electrical work for $28,000.

