Ground Broken on Historic Providence Mill; to be Converted into Affordable Housing
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ground was broken Friday on a new affordable housing project, located in a Providence landmark. The former Earnscliffe Woolen Company factory, known as Paragon Mill, will be converted into affordable housing. Forty-four of the complex’s 101 apartments will be designated for residents under 60% of the area’s median income, while the remaining units will be reserved for those under 120% of median income.www.abc6.com