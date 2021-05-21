Ground Broken on Historic Providence Mill; to be Converted into Affordable Housing

Jonathan Shaer is director of the New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association. The Rhode Island House and Senate are considering bills that would authorize the state to enter the Transportation & Climate Initiative Program (TCI-P), a cleverly designed program that raises the price of gasoline and diesel every year without the legislature ever having to take a vote. It’s a revenue-generating program disguised as pro-climate policy (of course) that every Rhode Islander should look upon with suspicion and disappointment.