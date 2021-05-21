newsbreak-logo
Ground Broken on Historic Providence Mill; to be Converted into Affordable Housing

By Dave Jones
ABC6.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) – Ground was broken Friday on a new affordable housing project, located in a Providence landmark. The former Earnscliffe Woolen Company factory, known as Paragon Mill, will be converted into affordable housing. Forty-four of the complex’s 101 apartments will be designated for residents under 60% of the area’s median income, while the remaining units will be reserved for those under 120% of median income.

