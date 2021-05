Join us in congratulating Dr. Jamika Burge, 2021 Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award for Scientific Scholarship, Civic Science and Diversifying Computing. Dr. Jamika D. Burge leads the Experiences Products and Platforms Design team at Capital One. Her team designs learning and research insights for multiple customer and platform experiences, at scale, including Eno, the conversational AI. She is the co-founder of Capital One’s Intersectional Symposium, which focuses on intersectionality as fundamental to exploring the dimensions of how our lived experiences matter in the products and experiences we create for each other and customers, and she contributes to the Fair and Responsible AI Principles initiatives.