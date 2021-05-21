Statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on the County Council Passing the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget

Also on May 18: Special Appropriation to the FY21 Operating Budget for the Asian American Health Initiative introduced and public health and COVID-19 vaccination update. The Council will meet on Tuesday, May 18 at 9 a.m. and begin the meeting with three proclamations. The first recognizes Mental Health Awareness Month and will be presented by Council Vice President Albornoz. The second commemorates the retirement of MCPS Superintendent Dr. Jack Smith and will be presented by Councilmembers Rice, Jawando and Navarro. The third recognizes Building Safety Month and will be presented by Council President Hucker and County Executive Elrich.