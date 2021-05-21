Statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on the County Council Passing the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget
Statement from Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich on the County Council Passing the Fiscal Year 2022 Operating Budget. Yesterday the Montgomery County Council reached a preliminary agreement on my recommended fiscal year 2022 (FY 22) operating and capital budgets. I want to thank the Council for their thoughtful review, analysis, and questions regarding my budget proposals. To have the executive and legislative branch agreeing on virtually all of the total budget is a big win for our County residents.mocoshow.com